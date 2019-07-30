Haydn Hollis can’t wait for Chesterfield’s new season to start against Dover Athletic

Chesterfield defender Haydn Hollis says he can’t wait for the new league season to get under way.

The Spireites start their second season in the National League with a home match against Dover Athletic on Saturday, followed by a trip to Maidenhead United the following Tuesday.

Hollis, who spent the last campaign at the Proact before turning his season-long loan into a permament stay, said: “It’s not long away at all.

“Friendlies are brilliant but there’s nothing like real competition games, where there are points on the line.

I can’t wait to get going. I’m actually really looking forward to the season, hopefully we can be right in the (promotion) mix.”

The centre-half, released by Forest Green Rovers this summer, has signed a 12-month deal at the Proact.

He played 35 times in the defence last season under first Martin Allen and then John Sheridan.

He formed a partnership with Will Evans and earned praise from boss Sheridan for his performances from January.

Talking about the manager’s summer acquisitions, Hollis added: “He’s brought some good players in, but most importantly at this level especially, the right characters.

“You need the right characters in the dressing room.

“We’ve got a good set of lads in there.”