Has your local league football game fallen foul of the weather?

A number of games have been cancelled following the waterlogging of some Chesterfield Borough Council football pitches.

Pitches are waterlogged and unplayable at Holmebrook Valley Park, leading to the cancellation of matches on Saturday and Sunday.

The Langer Lane pitches are playable as of 1pm Friday, with a final decision on games to be made on Sunday morning.

The junior pitch nearest the path at Eastwood Park, Hasland, has been ruled unplayable.

But the other junior pitch and full sized pitch are playable.

Games have also been cancelled at Thistle Park, Brimington and Inkersall Geen.

Games can be played at Highfield Park, Stand Road Park, Hady, and Poolsbrook Country Park.