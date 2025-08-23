Harrogate Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from League Two
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Harrogate Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Harrogate Town team news
Mason Bennett is edgin closer to returning from injury that saw him withdrawn on the opening day.
George Thomson and Levi Sutton remain out.
Cook on Harrogate:
"Tomorrow is a big game. If we can go there and get back on the horse and go again, it will be a great start. We are under no illusions of how tough it will be. We took one point off them last year. They are a very difficult side to play against. They are very well set-up, very well organised and very well coached. They run and work hard and they have got great quality. Simon (Weaver) has done an amazing job. They are established as a League Two club. Probably Simon’s pressure will be can they kick-on. The signs they are showing early on shows they are certainly capable of that. They are a tough game for everyone on any day. They do the basics really well and they carry a threat. Any team to come out of Harrogate with a result is going to have to play really well and work hard to get anything.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Dobra, Duffy; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Lewis, Fleck, Dibley-Dias, Mandeville, Darcy, Grigg.
Spireites squad news
Matt Dibley-Dias will be involved after recovering from an ankle injury.
James Berry (hamstring) is back in training next week and is likely to be available against Crawley Town.
Devan Tanton (ankle) is also back training next week.
Luke Butterfield (foot) remains out.
Today's opponents
Are unbeaten so far in the league with two wins and two draws.
They have drawn 3-3 against Grimsby and beat Barrow 1-0 at home. And they have won 1-0 at Bristol Rovers and drawn 1-1 at Cambridge United.
Match officials
Referee: Steven Copeland (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 1-0 win against Barrow last season)
Assistant referee: Lewis Raper
Assistant referee: Jonathan Wyatt
Fourth official: Graeme Fyvie
The odds
Harrogate: 16/5
Draw: 12/5
Chesterfield: 4/5
(Sky Bet)
Good morning!
And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield visit Harrogate Town.
Stay with us as we bring you everything you need to know.