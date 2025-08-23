Harrogate Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

"Tomorrow is a big game. If we can go there and get back on the horse and go again, it will be a great start. We are under no illusions of how tough it will be. We took one point off them last year. They are a very difficult side to play against. They are very well set-up, very well organised and very well coached. They run and work hard and they have got great quality. Simon (Weaver) has done an amazing job. They are established as a League Two club. Probably Simon’s pressure will be can they kick-on. The signs they are showing early on shows they are certainly capable of that. They are a tough game for everyone on any day. They do the basics really well and they carry a threat. Any team to come out of Harrogate with a result is going to have to play really well and work hard to get anything.”