Harrogate Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Darcy gives Spireites early lead in League Two
Harrogate Town 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
20-25 mins
Harrogate took a free-kick short rather than putting it into the box. Taylor played it to Morris and his long-range strike whistled just wide as it swerved away from goal.
Down the other end, Bonis showed excellent control to bring down a long kick from Hemming. He exchanged passed with Darcy, before taking a shot on, which was deflected behind for a corner.
10-15 mins
A quieter last five minutes than the previous fine.
Harrogate have won their first corner of the game but they played it short and made a mess of it.
Big chance for a second goal but Belshaw saves with his legs from Duffy from close-range Before that, Bonis was about to pull the trigger but a great tackle denied him.
Next, Dobra took aim from the edge of the box but his shot went just wide.
Bright start from the Blues. Harrogate look shaky at the back.
GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 0-1
DARCY!!
Chesterfield take the lead after six minutes, 0-1. Bonis flicked the ball into the path of Darcy who showed superb composure to side-step a couple of challenges before slotting in for his first Spireites goal. The finish even got a few applause from the home faithful.
0-5 mins
Nothing of note to report so far in what has been an even start.
Peeeeeeeeep!
Referee Steven Copeland blows his whistle and we are underway!
Chesterfield are in blue and white, while Harrogate are in yellow and black.
And it’s the hosts who get the game going.
Here come the teams!
Kick-off is minutes away.
Chesterfield are going to need to show all their battling qualities if they are to get anything today. They will get found out if not.
A couple of results from the earlier kick-offs. MK Dons have won 2-1 at Newport County and Walsall have been beaten Salford City 1-0 at home.
Paul Cook is serving a one-match touchline ban after receiving three yellow cards already this season. He will be in the stands.
Almost time!
Well good afternoon everyone and welcome to The Exercise Stadium for this League Two clash between Harrogate Town and Chesterfield.
The Spireites have just received big applause as they finished their warm-up and headed over to clap their travelling fans.
The pitch looks in fine condition and it is currently being watered as we edge closer to kick-off.
The Blues have never beaten Harrogate in six attempts, including a last-gasp defeat here last November.
Chesterfield need a response after losing 4-1 at Gillingham, but it won’t be easy because Harrogate are unbeaten.
Match stat:
Chesterfield have never beaten Harrogate Town in six attempts. Hopefully that can change today.
How the hosts start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Paul Cook makes three changes from the 4-1 defeat to Gillingham on Tuesday.
IN: Dibley-Dias, Duffy & Bonis
OUT: Naylor, Markanday & Grigg
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Dibley-Dias, Stirk; Duffy, Darcy, Dobra; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Lewis, Naylor, Fleck, Mandeville, Markanday, Grigg.
Harrogate Town team news
Mason Bennett is edgin closer to returning from injury that saw him withdrawn on the opening day.
George Thomson and Levi Sutton remain out.
Cook on Harrogate:
"Tomorrow is a big game. If we can go there and get back on the horse and go again, it will be a great start. We are under no illusions of how tough it will be. We took one point off them last year. They are a very difficult side to play against. They are very well set-up, very well organised and very well coached. They run and work hard and they have got great quality. Simon (Weaver) has done an amazing job. They are established as a League Two club. Probably Simon’s pressure will be can they kick-on. The signs they are showing early on shows they are certainly capable of that. They are a tough game for everyone on any day. They do the basics really well and they carry a threat. Any team to come out of Harrogate with a result is going to have to play really well and work hard to get anything.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Dobra, Duffy; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Lewis, Fleck, Dibley-Dias, Mandeville, Darcy, Grigg.
Spireites squad news
Matt Dibley-Dias will be involved after recovering from an ankle injury.
James Berry (hamstring) is back in training next week and is likely to be available against Crawley Town.
Devan Tanton (ankle) is also back training next week.
Luke Butterfield (foot) remains out.
Today's opponents
Are unbeaten so far in the league with two wins and two draws.
They have drawn 3-3 against Grimsby and beat Barrow 1-0 at home. And they have won 1-0 at Bristol Rovers and drawn 1-1 at Cambridge United.
Match officials
Referee: Steven Copeland (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 1-0 win against Barrow last season)
Assistant referee: Lewis Raper
Assistant referee: Jonathan Wyatt
Fourth official: Graeme Fyvie
The odds
Harrogate: 16/5
Draw: 12/5
Chesterfield: 4/5
