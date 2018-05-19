Happy Hasland complete league and cup double

Hasland WMC rounded off a fantastic season in the NAPIT League by adding the Chatsworth Cup to their NAPIT Five division title.

Played on Clay Cross United’s ground, the final saw them up against NAPIT Four side Bridge Inn, who finished fourth in the league.

The final was a very tense affair with little to choose between the two sides but Hasland eventually prevailed 1-0.

In NAPIT One, champions FC Brampton took on Runners up New Inn Newton in a dress rehearsal for the Alma Cup Final and Callum Lytham scored twice, Billy Page once as Britannia won this one to complete a league double.

Doe Lea were looking at ending the season in the wooden spoon position.

However, that is no longer the case as a goal each from Grant Mitchell and Aidan Ordidge earned them a 2-1 win over Clowne Wanderers, which moved them above Hollingwood Athletic who now have that dubious honour.

Athletic took on Hepthorne Lane in what turned out to be a nine goal thriller with the spoils eventually going to the latter who shaded the game 5-4, Ash Walters hitting a hat-trick Jordan Lemon two.

Another hat trick man was Creswell Black Diamond’s Jordan Claxton whose treble came at FC United of Bolsover as Diamond won 5-1, Richard Norman scoring Diamond’s other two goals.

In NAPIT Two Renishaw Miners Welfare completed their fixtures with a 4-2 win over FC New Whitt, Rio Alberry, Kyle Gee-Pemberton, Gavin Poulton and Danny Talbot scoring the winning goals whilst New Inn Tupton drew 1-1 with Renishaw Rangers Old Boys, Billy Brooks scoring for Tupton, Karl Sorsby for the Old Boys.

Glapwell Gladiators beat Gate Inn North Wingfield to finish third in NAPIT Four, Jack Bexton, Liam Pashley and Jake Wharton with the winning goals.

An exciting encounter between Brimington United and Club FC could have gone either way, but in the end United shaded it by the odd goal in five, Gino Defazio, Chris Marshall and Carl Newell scoring the winning goals.

Just the one game in NAPIT Five which paired Brimington Club and Newbold Community Football Training with Newbold coming out on top 3-2 thanks to goals from Josh Bennett who scored a brace and Aston Stanley.

Dronfield Wanderers are the champions of NAPIT Six following their 4-3 win over Spireite Pub in a pulsating encounter at Coal Aston.

The Spireites could have claimed the title themselves had they won and it looked like they well might as they led 3-1 with less than 15 minutes to go despite playing with 10 men.

However, Joey Stevens pulled a goal back on 77 minutes to add to Dave Cameron’s opener and five minutes later Matt Conway equalised, Ken Cameron then hit the winner in a dramatic finale three minutes from time to secure the points and the title.