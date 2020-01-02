'Hallelujah. Made my day' - Chesterfield fans react to manager John Sheridan's sacking

Chesterfield fans have taken to social media to have their say on the sacking of manager John Sheridan.

Sheridan, who was in his second spell at the Proact, was fired on Thursday afternoon following the Spireites’ humiliating 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on New Year’s Day.

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan on the touchline at Solihull Moors on New Year's Day - his final game in charge of the club. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.

The defeat leaves the Spireites in 22nd place in the National League – five points adrift of safety after just six wins from 29 games this season.

And news of the former Sheffield Wednesday and Republic of Ireland midfielder’s departure has been broadly welcomed on Twitter.

Here’s what Spireites fans have had to say this afternoon following the announcement.

@timchambers321 Hallelujah. Made my day. Let's get on with saving this season and then the club.

@JoshWood95 It's never nice to see a manager go especially off the back of last season’s turnaround but the change had to happen as we're woeful at the moment.

Ultimately the poor recruitment has cost him, which of course isn't helped by the club’s lack structure. #Spireites

@JoeTimmins89 A good manager, people have short memories and forget how he turned it around last season and the great memories of his promotion and JPT winning side. I'm obviously in the minority but I wish him all the best. No manager can change this situation.

@robbiew230675 The big question is who would actually want this job?

@spireiterunner At last, but shouldn’t have gone past Boxing Day. Now get down to the Proact and get behind the boys and John Pemberton again.

@SpireiteLozlim Right then, I know it’s difficult due to the potential change in owner, but this time can we have a PROPER recruitment process with a clear vision and plan going forward so we don’t end in this situation AGAIN.

@dpearsoncfc Go and get someone who knows this level. Tim Flowers managed superbly yesterday. I’m sure with better facilities and budget he’d get us going.

@Dean17Metcalfe Praise the Lord, better late than never.

@lukeCFC25 Well, finally the club has listened to the fans. Trouble is the next appointment is the most important one in the club’s 154 year history.