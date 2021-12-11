Grimsby Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from big National League clash
Chesterfield travel to Grimsby Town in a big game at the top of the National League today.
The Spireites are top of the table, are 11 unbeaten and have only lost one in 17 in the league and one in 20 in all competitions.
Grimsby have slipped down the league to sixth in recent weeks after losing six of their last seven.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day.
Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 14:53
- Latest score: Grimsby Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- (3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Whittle; Williams, Weston, Oyeleke, Miller; Kellermann, Mandeville; Tshimanga. Subs: McCourt, Khan, Clarke, Payne, Asante.
- Akwasi Asante involved for first time since April after ACL injury
- One change as Tyrone Williams replaces the injured Luke Croll
- Spireites 1st and unbeaten in 11
- Mariners 6th and lost six of last seven
The teams are out!
Here we go, folks.
The rain has just started so the ball should be zipping around.
Both sets of fans are in fine voice.
We should be in for a cracker this afternoon.
Great following
Countdown to kick-off
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to a dull day weather-wise here at Blundell Park.
Let’s hope the football on the pitch can brighten it up.
The Spireites fans are slowly making their way into the stadium, we are expecting around 1,500-1,600 of them here today.
Grimsby have just completed their warm-up and Town are just finishing up.
Get yourself a brew and stay with us for all the big talking points over the next 90 minutes and beyond from what is a big clash at the top of the National League.
Akwasi Asante could make his first Chesterfield appearance in eight months after injuring his ACL back in April. The striker had a spell here at Grimsby a few seasons ago.
Chesterfield team news confirmed - ASANTE INVOLVED!
AKWASI ASANTE MAKES THE BENCH!
Just one change as Tyrone Williams replaces the injured Luke Croll.
It looks like Williams will play right wing-back and Alex Whittle will drop into the back three as he has done in previou weeks.
Some firepower on the bench!
(3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Whittle; Williams, Weston, Oyeleke, Miller; Kellermann, Mandeville; Tshimanga. Subs: McCourt, Khan, Clarke, Payne, Asante.
How Grimsby will line-up
