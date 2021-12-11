Grimsby Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield travel to Grimsby Town in a big game at the top of the National League today.
The Spireites are top of the table, are 11 unbeaten and have only lost one in 17 in the league and one in 20 in all competitions.
Grimsby have slipped down the league to sixth in recent weeks after losing six of their last seven.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day.
Liam’s prediction
With Grimsby having lost six of their last seven this is perhaps not the top of the table clash we all thought it would be a month ago.
But, having said that, a win for the Mariners today would cut the gap to Chesterfield to just one point.
The Spireites are clearly full of confidence right now and are unbeaten in 11 and have only lost one in 20 in all competitions so I really don’t think there is anything to fear today. If they play how we know they can then I think they are more than capable of bringing home the three points.
Grimsby are out of form and missing a couple of key players in top scorer John McAtee and Alex Hunt but they will be backed by a big home crowd so there is that to consider and an early goal for the Mariners could see Town on the back foot and up against it.
It is also worth pointing out that Grimsby have a very strong home record with seven wins and just one defeat from eight games so it is a tough place to go.
But Chesterfield went to Wrexham earlier in the season in front of 10,000 and were the better side so that should stand them in good stead for this one.
I’m going for an away win, 0-2.
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’ve gone for two changes from the win against Salford City last weekend with Tyrone Williams, who was cup-tied, coming back in for Fraser Kerr and Saidou Khan replacing Calvin Miller.
I’ve opted for Liam Mandeville in the right wing-back spot over Miller, who played there against Salford, just because it’s away from home and I think Miller’s pace would be a big threat on the counter as the game opens up in the second-half.
Luke Croll could miss out with a thigh strain but we shall see. If he does then Alex Whittle will probably drop into the left of the back three as he has done in previous weeks.
Manny Oyeleke (calf) is fit to play, James Rowe said at yesterday’s pre-match press conference.
Jack Clarke returned on the bench against Salford so that’s a big boost to have him back.
I’m just going to throw this out there and suggest that Akwasi Asante be a surprise inclusion on the bench. If so, it would be the first time he would be involved since April following his ACL injury. Next week’s FA Trophy game was mentioned by Rowe as a possible return date but I’m just wondering whether he could be tempted to include him here in such a big game?
My predicted line-up: (3-4-2-1) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Croll; Mandeville, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan; Tshimanga. Subs: Kerr, Miller, Clarke, Payne, Tyson/Asante.
If I am right then that would mean that Melvin Minter and Jak McCourt would miss out.
Spireites team news
Chesterfield defender Luke Croll is ‘50-50’ for Saturday’s trip to Grimsby Town.
James Rowe on today’s opponents
Chesterfield must do everything they can to stop promotion rivals Grimsby Town from turning the ‘tide’ when the two teams clash at Blundell Park on Saturday, says manager James Rowe.
Clarke injury latest
Jack Clarke is potentially two weeks away from starting a game for Chesterfield after a long injury lay-off.
They will face him today
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst has admitted he was interested in signing Kabongo Tshimanga in the summer before he joined Chesterfield.
Eveything you need to know about today’s opponents
Promotion rivals Chesterfield and Grimsby Town clash at Blundell Park in a mouthwatering fixture at the top of the National League this weekend.