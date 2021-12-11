Grimsby Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off

With Grimsby having lost six of their last seven this is perhaps not the top of the table clash we all thought it would be a month ago.

But, having said that, a win for the Mariners today would cut the gap to Chesterfield to just one point.

The Spireites are clearly full of confidence right now and are unbeaten in 11 and have only lost one in 20 in all competitions so I really don’t think there is anything to fear today. If they play how we know they can then I think they are more than capable of bringing home the three points.

Grimsby are out of form and missing a couple of key players in top scorer John McAtee and Alex Hunt but they will be backed by a big home crowd so there is that to consider and an early goal for the Mariners could see Town on the back foot and up against it.

It is also worth pointing out that Grimsby have a very strong home record with seven wins and just one defeat from eight games so it is a tough place to go.

But Chesterfield went to Wrexham earlier in the season in front of 10,000 and were the better side so that should stand them in good stead for this one.