Great pictures show Chesterfield fans at Technique Stadium for first time in 14 months against Dagenham and Redbridge
After 445 days Spireites fans returned to the Technique Stadium on Saturday.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 9:35 am
A crowd of 2,950 watched on as Chesterfield kept their play-off hopes alive with a comeback victory against Dagenham and Redbridge.
Two goals from Danny Rowe, including a late penalty, secured the points for James Rowe’s men.
It means the Blues go into the last game of the season against Halifax on Saturday with a chance of finishing in the play-offs.
