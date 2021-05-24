A crowd of 2,950 watched on as Chesterfield kept their play-off hopes alive with a comeback victory against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Two goals from Danny Rowe, including a late penalty, secured the points for James Rowe’s men.

It means the Blues go into the last game of the season against Halifax on Saturday with a chance of finishing in the play-offs.

If you were at the match then you might feature in this photo gallery...

1. Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge Fans returned to the Technique Stadium on Saturday for the first time in 14 months. Photo: jason chadwick Buy photo

