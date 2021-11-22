Grant Black praises players as Belper win a thriller at Wisbech
Belper Town boss Grant Black was pleased with his side’s entertaining win at Wisbech Town on Saturday – but has urged his players to not make such hard work of games if they’re to succeed in their promotion push.
The Nailers won a thriller 4-3 thanks to two goals from captain Danny South, a penalty from the league’s top scorer Jonny Margetts and Prince Mancinelli’s first-half strike.
And Black was delighted to take the points against a side who gave a good account of themselves despite being in the bottom three, the victory putting Belper themselves fourth in the table and four points behind leaders Ilkeston.
He said: “There are no easy games in this league, especially when you’re travelling for three hours to away games and the pitches are lively.
"There were some things that weren’t good enough and that I’ve had to talk to the lads about again and again but we dug in and got the result which is what we’re all about at the end of the day and why we are where we are.
“We just need to be following the game plan from the first minute not the 45th. Credit to Wisbech – I can’t work out why they are where they are as they’re a big physical side and had that finishing touch today.
"If they keep that they’ll do us a lot of favours throughout the season in beating teams around us.”
Belper are now preparing for two home games on the trot at the Raygar Stadium with the visits of Shepshed Dynamo this weekend and then Sutton Coldfield Town a week later, both upcoming opponents currently sitting in the bottom seven of the table.