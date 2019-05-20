Goalkeeping is in the DNA...for Chesterfield defender

Defender Will Evans has revealed that goalkeeping runs in the family, after going in goal to produce one of the Spireite moments of the season.

The centre-half had to pull on the gloves back in January when stopper Callum Burton suffered a rush of blood to the head and got himself sent off.

Chesterfield FC v Ebbsfleet Utd, late equaliser

Evans went between the posts to face the resulting injury time penalty and correctly guessed which way Michael Cheek was going to go, palming away the spot-kick and ensuring Town’s fightback from 3-0 down to 3-3 yielded a point.

The 27-year-old has never had to go in net before in his career, but perhaps it’s in his blood.

“I’ve only played keeper as a kid,” he said.

“But my old man was a very good goalkeeper apparently.

“I never watched him but he was very good.

“I might have got a little bit of skill from him.

“He played locally but everyone keeps telling me he was very good.”

Evans won several awards for his consistent displays in the Town defence, including the Sheffield Star, Derbyshire Times and Chesterfield FC Player of the Year gongs.

Boss John Sheridan called him the ‘most consistent’ Spireite since the manager came back to the club in January.

The former Aldershot man arrived last summer, signing a two-year deal.