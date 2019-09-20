Goalkeeper Luke Coddington keen for Chesterfield to build on first win and clean sheet of season

Goalkeeper Luke Coddington has praised the whole team for his first clean sheet for the Spireites.

The 24-year-old joined Town in the summer and initially found himself being fellow goalkeeper Shwan Jalal for the number one spot.

But Coddington has forced his way into the side and has played the last four matches, including last Saturday's 1-0 win against Torquay United.

"It is a big relief and hopefully something we can build on now," he said.

"Getting a clean sheet on Saturday was massive.

"I think that collectively we have not been good enough at the back. Individual errors have led to goals but Saturday I thought we were brilliant.

"I will credit the full team for the clean sheet on Saturday it was not just the back four, back five, it was the full team that got us that win."

Chesterfield boss on who his new captain will be, Anthony Gerrard Twitter saga and team news for Sutton United

John Sheridan explains what qualities on-loan Oldham Athletic winger Gevaro Nepomuceno will bring to Chesterfield

Coddington made his debut in the 1-1 draw against Dagenham and Redbridge at the Proact and he has not put a foot wrong since.

He said: "I am pleased that I am in now, I just need to keep working hard to keep the shirt. The gaffer keeps saying that no spot in the team is a given so everyone is working hard for their spot. I have not really done brilliantly but I do not think I have done anything wrong yet.

"The Dagenham game I made a couple of saves, the Halifax game they performed really well and we had an off day. Bromley I did alright and Saturday I did not have much to do."

And the young stopper is grateful to have Jalal and goalkeeping coach Mark Crossley to call upon when he needs any advice.

"It is brilliant having Shwan here," he added. "He is an experienced 'keeper. He is a different sort of 'keeper to me in that he has played a lot of games and he knows the game really well with him being 12 years older than me. I am so lucky to have someone who I can ask questions to and really pick his brain and it is the same with Mark Crossley too."