Glynn Snodin tight lipped on side to face Matlock as he calls for more composure after rusty Chesterfield display at Hallam

Glynn Snodin admitted there was some rust on display and a lack of composure in both boxes, during Chesterfield's 2-1 win at Hallam.

The Spireites management team fielded a side full of senior professionals in the first half, before wholesale changes at the break - when Hallam were a goal to the good.

Liam Mandeville's penalty and Jack McKay's volley gave Town a victory, albeit not a convincing one.

They did create plenty of chances, however.

"It's still early doors but we still want to be better in that last third," said assistant manager Snodin.

"We said it Saturday and we've said it again today, we've got to get our decision making, finish, be more clinical when we get in there.

"We've had chances but we've got to make sure that we finish off teams like this as well."

He felt Hallam's famous sloping pitch made life difficult at times, but still wanted to see more from the men in red at both ends of the pitch.

"I would say so, you can see (rustiness). The pitch has played a part as well, it's the first time I've been here I didn't know it's this much of a slope.

"You play the conditions and you have to play them well.

"We had a strong side out and you've got to do things right in both boxes (that) wins you games.

"We were a bit lackadaisical sometimes in our own box and in attack.

"We've got to be more clinical, we've got to be.

"There were bits and bobs, little flashes here and there.

"But when you get the 11 together you want and the way you want to play, we're trying different systems as well, people in different areas, when we know the system we are going to play, that's when it'll come to the fore."

The result, although an obvious positive, didn't figure too highly in Snodin's thinking after the game.

"You always want to come away with a win.

"(But) I know results don't matter.

"We were at Preston and I don't think we lost a game in pre-season and then ended up with about eight points from eight points.

"You can't read into that but everyone's got to do a professional job, do things right and go out there for 90 minutes and do it."

There were two trialists on display again in Town colours, ex Wednesday keeper Dan Wallis got another 45 minutes of action and Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou made his first appearance on trial.

Snodin hopes the teenager can impress and potentially secure a loan stay.

"Hopefully. He showed some good stuff today," said John Sheridan's number two.

"We've seen clips on the video side of it, we've spoken to people about him.

"He's come well recommended.

"Hopefully he'll shine again and show us what he's got."

As for some of the other trialists who have had minutes in pre-season, their chances of becoming Spireites appear slim.

"There's a couple have gone now but there's another couple here and they'll be in there tomorrow," said Snodin.

Sam Wedgbury is also expected to play some part tomorrow night in the friendly at Matlock Town after missing out tonight as a precaution, following his year-long absence through injury.

Snodin was tight-lipped on the make-up of the side to face the Gladiators.

"We'll assess it tomorrow, have a look at the bodies.

"We've got it in our heads what we want to do, but we'll just make sure once everyone's in there, everyone's okay.

"They're in there training again tomorrow, it's still pre-season.

"We've still got a little training session."