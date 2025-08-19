Gillingham v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from League Two clash
We will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates below.
Gillingham 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
Tom Naylor
Is making his 100th appearance for Chesterfield tonight.
And here's how the Gills start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes
Two changes from the win against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
IN: Darcy & Grigg
OUT: Duffy & Bonis
Grimes replaces Sheckleford on the bench.
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Darcy, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Boot, Grimes, Lewis, Fleck, Mandeville, Duffy, Bonis.
Team news...
Will be coming up at 6.30pm so make sure you check back in for that!
Danny Webb on Gillingham:
“I think most teams in this league are built on physicality and that’s not saying they’re not good football teams. Gillingham are one of those teams that have got some very, very good footballers in there, Bradley Dack and Jonny Williams for example, but they’ve got some physical boys as well. We’ve got to stand up to the test once we make the long journey down there.
“Gareth Ainsworth is a hugely successful manager, especially those Wycombe years. He will be looking, just like we have, to get his club back into League One, and them, like us, are expected to be right up there come the end of the season.
“Obviously we want to go there and win, but we can’t have it all our own way. If you have to go there and draw and defend your box with your life, that’s what you’ve got to do.”
Gills injury news
Defenders Conor Masterson and Shad Ogie missed the draw at Tranmere on Saturday.
“Shad hopefully won't be too long," said Ainsworth. "But Conor's probably a bit longer, which is a worry. “
Gills boss Ainsworth on facing Blues:
“We will have to find a way to play Chesterfield. They are going to be good. Paul Cook is a great friend of mine. They are going to be flying, but I am looking forward to it now. We will see what we get on Tuesday.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Darcy, Duffy; Grigg.
Subs: Boot, Sheckleford, Lewis, Fleck, Mandeville, Dobra, Bonis.
Spireites squad news
Matt Dibley-Dias (ankle) has a ‘very slim’ chance of being involved.
James Berry (hamstring) is unlikely to feature.
Devan Tanton (ankle) and Luke Butterfield (foot) are definitely out.
Gills so far...
They sit 13th in the table after 1-1 draws at Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers, and a 1-0 home win against Walsall.
Match officials
Referee: Craig Hicks (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw at Bromley last season)
Assistant referee: Ross Murphy
Assistant referee: Rob Smith
Fourth official: David Hutton
The odds
Gills: 21/10
Draw: 21/10
Chesterfield: 13/10
(Sky Bet)
Welcome!
It’s a long old trek for Chesterfield as they travel to Gillingham tonight (who decided that?!)
We’ve got you covered so stay tuned!