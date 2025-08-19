Live

Gillingham v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Gillingham v Chesterfield - live updates.placeholder image
Gillingham v Chesterfield - live updates.
Two unbeaten league records are on the line tonight as Chesterfield make the long trek to Gillingham (7.45pm).

We will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates below.

Gillingham 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

15:10 BST

Danny Webb on Gillingham:

“I think most teams in this league are built on physicality and that’s not saying they’re not good football teams. Gillingham are one of those teams that have got some very, very good footballers in there, Bradley Dack and Jonny Williams for example, but they’ve got some physical boys as well. We’ve got to stand up to the test once we make the long journey down there.

“Gareth Ainsworth is a hugely successful manager, especially those Wycombe years. He will be looking, just like we have, to get his club back into League One, and them, like us, are expected to be right up there come the end of the season.

“Obviously we want to go there and win, but we can’t have it all our own way. If you have to go there and draw and defend your box with your life, that’s what you’ve got to do.”

12:18 BST

Gills injury news

Defenders Conor Masterson and Shad Ogie missed the draw at Tranmere on Saturday.

“Shad hopefully won't be too long," said Ainsworth. "But Conor's probably a bit longer, which is a worry. “

12:16 BSTUpdated 12:16 BST

Gills boss Ainsworth on facing Blues:

“We will have to find a way to play Chesterfield. They are going to be good. Paul Cook is a great friend of mine. They are going to be flying, but I am looking forward to it now. We will see what we get on Tuesday.”

12:15 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Darcy, Duffy; Grigg.

Subs: Boot, Sheckleford, Lewis, Fleck, Mandeville, Dobra, Bonis.

12:13 BST

Spireites squad news

Matt Dibley-Dias (ankle) has a ‘very slim’ chance of being involved.

James Berry (hamstring) is unlikely to feature.

Devan Tanton (ankle) and Luke Butterfield (foot) are definitely out.

12:12 BST

Gills so far...

They sit 13th in the table after 1-1 draws at Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers, and a 1-0 home win against Walsall.

12:11 BST

Match officials

Referee: Craig Hicks (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw at Bromley last season)

Assistant referee: Ross Murphy

Assistant referee: Rob Smith

Fourth official: David Hutton

12:09 BST

The odds

Gills: 21/10

Draw: 21/10

Chesterfield: 13/10

(Sky Bet)

12:08 BST

Welcome!

It’s a long old trek for Chesterfield as they travel to Gillingham tonight (who decided that?!)

We’ve got you covered so stay tuned!

