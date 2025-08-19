Live

Gillingham v Chesterfield LIVE: Little scores penalty to put hosts in front in League Two clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 20:15 BST
Gillingham v Chesterfield - live updates.
Two unbeaten league records are on the line tonight as Chesterfield make the long trek to Gillingham (7.45pm).

We will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates below.

Gillingham 3 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

21:16 BST

70-75 mins

Nevitt and Coleman have both been booked for the hosts.

21:12 BST

Town subs - 70 mins

Mandeville, Fleck and Bonis replace Daley-Campbell, Naylor and Grigg.

21:08 BST

60-65 mins

Daley-Campbell has been booked for dragging back Williams.

Hutton’s long-range strike has just gone wide.

3-1, 65 mins on the clock.

21:00 BST

Goal for Gills: 3-1

Just like that, hosts restore their two-goal advantage. And it’s route one. A long kick from keeper Morris travels a long way, Dunkley and Daley-Campbell didn’t deal with it, and debutant Cirino smashed it home. 3-1.

20:57 BST

GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! 2-1

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield are back in it, 2-1. Game on. Daley-Campbell crossed from the right, Grigg touched it off and Dobra finished into the bottom corner.

20:53 BST

Goal for Gills: 2-0

Little again from the spot. Long way back for Town now.

20:53 BST

Another penalty to Gills

Stirk on Nevitt. That looked more of a penalty.

20:46 BST

Back underway!

Let’s see if Town can get themselves back into this contest.

20:33 BST

HT: Gillingham 1 v 0 Chesterfield

Town behind at the break after a harsh penalty decision goes against them. Darcy has forced a save out of Morris but, other than that, they haven't really got into their flow. It's scrappy and stop-start.

20:32 BSTUpdated 20:42 BST

40-45 mins

Cerino booked for the hosts before half-time for chopping down Markanday.

20:25 BST

35-40 mins

The Gills’ Andrews has been booked for a late challenge on Dunkley.

The hosts’ Williams is now receiving some treatment after colliding with Daley-Campbell.

Town could do with a spell before half-time because they’ve lost their way.

20:19 BST

30-35 mins

Andrews volleys wide from inside the area. Chesterfield need to be careful here because if they go 2-0 down against this Gills side, it will be a long way back for them.

20:14 BSTUpdated 20:16 BST

Goal for Gillingham: 1-0

Little sends Hemming the wrong way and the hosts lead 1-0.

Have to say, having seen a replay now, it looked like Hemming got a clear touch on the ball.

20:12 BSTUpdated 20:12 BST

Penalty to Gillingham

Hemming is judged to have brought down Andrews after a back pass from McFadzean. Referee Hicks has pointed to the spot.

20:10 BSTUpdated 20:11 BST

20-25 mins

The Gills’ Williams has had a half-hearted appeal for a penalty rejected after he threw himself to the ground.

Referee Craig Hicks then goes over to Paul Cook and shows him a yellow card. Presumably for something he said. That’s his third of the season already.

20:05 BST

15-20 mins

A half chance for Town. Dobra collected the ball off McFadzean in a deep area and drove forward. He then fed it out wide to Gordon, who crossed low, and there was Darcy on the stretch to prod wide. It was just too far in front of him.

The Gills then threated down the other end with Hutton’s cross from the right. There was some panic in the ranks but the ball ran through to Hemming in the end.

Then came Chesterfield’s best moment. Darcy advanced forward to the edge of the area, cut inside on his left foot and pulled the trigger, but Morris parried it away.

19:59 BST

10-15 mins

Scrappy start so far. Chesterfield are starting to warm-up a little, stringing a few passes together, but are yet to create anything clear-cut.

19:54 BST

5-10 mins

Naylor fired wide from a tight angle after Daley-Campbell fizzed a ball into the near post from the right flank. The first sight of goal for the Blues.

