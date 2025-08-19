Gillingham v Chesterfield LIVE: Little scores penalty to put hosts in front in League Two clash
Gillingham 3 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
70-75 mins
Nevitt and Coleman have both been booked for the hosts.
Town subs - 70 mins
Mandeville, Fleck and Bonis replace Daley-Campbell, Naylor and Grigg.
60-65 mins
Daley-Campbell has been booked for dragging back Williams.
Hutton’s long-range strike has just gone wide.
3-1, 65 mins on the clock.
Goal for Gills: 3-1
Just like that, hosts restore their two-goal advantage. And it’s route one. A long kick from keeper Morris travels a long way, Dunkley and Daley-Campbell didn’t deal with it, and debutant Cirino smashed it home. 3-1.
GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! 2-1
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield are back in it, 2-1. Game on. Daley-Campbell crossed from the right, Grigg touched it off and Dobra finished into the bottom corner.
Goal for Gills: 2-0
Little again from the spot. Long way back for Town now.
Another penalty to Gills
Stirk on Nevitt. That looked more of a penalty.
Back underway!
Let’s see if Town can get themselves back into this contest.
40-45 mins
Cerino booked for the hosts before half-time for chopping down Markanday.
35-40 mins
The Gills’ Andrews has been booked for a late challenge on Dunkley.
The hosts’ Williams is now receiving some treatment after colliding with Daley-Campbell.
Town could do with a spell before half-time because they’ve lost their way.
30-35 mins
Andrews volleys wide from inside the area. Chesterfield need to be careful here because if they go 2-0 down against this Gills side, it will be a long way back for them.
Goal for Gillingham: 1-0
Little sends Hemming the wrong way and the hosts lead 1-0.
Have to say, having seen a replay now, it looked like Hemming got a clear touch on the ball.
Penalty to Gillingham
Hemming is judged to have brought down Andrews after a back pass from McFadzean. Referee Hicks has pointed to the spot.
20-25 mins
The Gills’ Williams has had a half-hearted appeal for a penalty rejected after he threw himself to the ground.
Referee Craig Hicks then goes over to Paul Cook and shows him a yellow card. Presumably for something he said. That’s his third of the season already.
15-20 mins
A half chance for Town. Dobra collected the ball off McFadzean in a deep area and drove forward. He then fed it out wide to Gordon, who crossed low, and there was Darcy on the stretch to prod wide. It was just too far in front of him.
The Gills then threated down the other end with Hutton’s cross from the right. There was some panic in the ranks but the ball ran through to Hemming in the end.
Then came Chesterfield’s best moment. Darcy advanced forward to the edge of the area, cut inside on his left foot and pulled the trigger, but Morris parried it away.
10-15 mins
Scrappy start so far. Chesterfield are starting to warm-up a little, stringing a few passes together, but are yet to create anything clear-cut.
5-10 mins
Naylor fired wide from a tight angle after Daley-Campbell fizzed a ball into the near post from the right flank. The first sight of goal for the Blues.