A half chance for Town. Dobra collected the ball off McFadzean in a deep area and drove forward. He then fed it out wide to Gordon, who crossed low, and there was Darcy on the stretch to prod wide. It was just too far in front of him.

The Gills then threated down the other end with Hutton’s cross from the right. There was some panic in the ranks but the ball ran through to Hemming in the end.