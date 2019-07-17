Gianfranco Zola favourite to be next Sheffield Wednesday manager, Leeds United and Kalvin Phillips negotiate new contract, Derby County are hopeful of bringing Chelsea starlet Ethan Ampadu in on loan - and the rest of Wednesday's Championship rumours

The five front-runners to become the next Sheffield Wednesday manager, are, according to the bookies, Gianfranco Zola (7/4), Chris Hughton (4/1), Giovanni Van Bronckhorst (5/1), Fatih Tekke (6/1) and Lee Bullen (6/1) (Sky Bet)

Leeds still hold hopes of Kalvin Phillips signing a new contract with the club, but their initial offer is believed to require further negotiation. (Football League World)

Galatasaray are edging closer to completing a deal for Fulham flop Jean Michael Serri, who is set to travel to Turkey later in the week. (Tutto Mercato)

Bristol City's young midfielder Rory Holden looks set for a loan move to Walsall, as he looks to gain more first team experience. (Bristol Post)

Derby County are hopeful of bringing Chelsea starlet Ethan Ampadu in on loan, after Frank Lampard admitted he tried to sign him for the Rams last season. (Derby Telegraph)

Inter's starlet defender Ryan Nolan could be set for a move to Leeds United, with the Northern Irish ace set to leave the San Siro this summer. (The 72)

Brentford are considering a move for Blackpool left-back Marc Bola, as they look to strengthen their back-line. (The Sun)

Southend manager Kevin Bond has denied claims that Reading are chasing their 17-year-old striker Charlie Kelman, amid rumours of a Royals swoop. (Echo)

Wigan Athletic are said to be closing in on West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill, who is likely to cost around £3m. (The Sun)