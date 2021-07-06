The award caps a great first season for the full-back at the Spireites, who joined in December on a free transfer from Gloucester City.

He started every game except one when he was suspended and he instantly became a fan favourite for his wholehearted and solid performances.

"It is a good feeling,” Carline told the Derbyshire Times. “It is nice to get recognition from the fans and know that your performances are appreciated.

"Anyone who knows me knows I am not someone who will go out of my way to get individual recognition but it is obviously a nice feeling.

"This is an individual award but it does not come without the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

"My game is based on a lot of hard work and trying to do the simple things well. I always like to contribute something within a game, whether that be working hard, popping up with a goal or making a tackle, as long as I am contributing to a successful team then I am happy.

"I take a lot of pride in wearing the shirt and long may it continue and hopefully we can have a lot of success next season.

"I am more eager than ever to help the club get back to where it should be."

Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire and Curtis Weston were the other contenders, and Carline said the latter would have got his vote.

"Curtis is someone I look up to with his work ethic,” Carline explained.” His attitude towards the game is something I am trying to replicate.

“Laurence is a very good player and I see that every single day and I am sure he will go on to do bigger and better things in the game.

"It is really nice to get that recognition against some of those top players."

Carline thanked the fans for their votes and support and also thanked manager James Rowe for having confidence in him.