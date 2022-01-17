George and Dragon hit seven as Chesterfield & District Sunday League returns

Nico de Girolamo was among those on target as Britannia won 4-0.

Tyrone Macaskill and Ryan Walters both hit doubles for George and Dragon while Lewis Macaskill, Nathan Flint and Adam Puttock also netted.

Britannia had an emphatic 4-0 win over AFC Newbold as Declan Sorrell (2), Nico DeGirolamo and Jason Foster scored as Britannia moved to within three points of the leaders in second place with two games in hand.

A five-star show at Brampton Gas Bar and Bites saw Clowne Wanderers earn a 5-2 victory. Liam Pritchard and Sam Lomas both found the net for Wanderers but it was Regan Edridge who claimed the man of the match accolade after hitting a fine hat-trick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In HKL TWO Butchers Arms beat Hollingwood Athletic 5-2 to go top.

In the division’s other game Brampton Moor Rovers beat Crown Killamarsh 2-0, Luke Catt and Martin Cooper on target.

In HKL THREE and it ended honours even as Newbold CFT and Rangers drew 1-1, Mathew Hobson scoring for Newbold, Luke Jackson for Rangers.

There were just two games in HKL FOUR. Green Utd produced a top class performance to beat Peaks 4-0, sub Adam Cahill scoring twice with Tom Hunt and Kyle Perrins adding goals three and four.

Arkwright Town and Tibshelf’s game was a high scoring affair with the former winning 6-3, Town moving up to fourth as a result.

FIVE side Carr Vale Utd caused an upset in the Chatsworth Cup game against Espial which went to extra time, United winning the game on penalties.

In HKL Five, Clay Cross Utd were 1-0 winners over Hasland Community thanks to Jacob Bradbury.

Goals from Ben Burrell, Oliver Dawson and substitute Alex Fletcher earned Newbold CFT Youth a 3-0 win at Dronfield Wanderers.

In HKL SIX Bolsover Town Reserves’ Josh Nicholls hit a treble in a 6-2 win against AFC Creswell.