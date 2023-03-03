News you can trust since 1855
Gateshead v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield are aiming for their first win in 10 games when they visit strugglers Gateshead today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
26 minutes ago
Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates.
The Spireites have dropped to fifth as a result of their poor form.

Gateshead are fifth from bottom, above the relegation zone on goal difference, and were deducted one point this week for fielding an ineligible player.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you everything you need to know.

Gateshead v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

How the hosts line-up...former Spireite Dinanga starts

Quick reaction to that Spireites team news

So a first league start of the season for Maguire and his first in the league in almost a year since Bromley away last April.

Uchegbulam also handed his first start since October.

No Dobra, King, Jones or Clements in the squad.

Rowe back on bench.

Chesterfield team news confirmed - four changes

IN: Sheckleford, Maguire, Akinola, Uchegbulam

OUT: King, Clements, Banks, Jones

(4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Maguire; Akinola, Oldaker; Mandeville, Colclough, Uchegbulam; McCallum.

Subs: Palmer, Horton, Banks, Rowe, Quigley.

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Banks, Akinola, Colclough; McCallum.

Subs: Maguire, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Quigley, Rowe.

Spireites team news

Chesterfield will be without top scorer Dobra again, according to manager Paul Cook.

It remains to be seen whether they will be able to call upon any of Palmer, Asante and Rowe.

Chesterfield’s poor form

Now stands at no wins from the last nine games and just three points from the last 27.

Their place in the top seven is under-threat, which would have seemed unthinkable before this terrible run started.

Gateshead deducted one point

Today’s opponents have been deducted one point by the National League for fielding an ineligible player.

The player had featured in a game despite being suspended, the National League said.

In a statement Gateshead said that ‘substantial’ mitigation had been put forward in their defence, but they have accepted the decision.

Gateshead home record

Gateshead are bottom of the table for their home record this season but that is also down to the fact that they have played fewer games than everyone else.

They have won three, drew six and lost five of their 14 games.

Howevever, some teams have played as many as 18 on home soil.

Referee

Referee: Scott Jackson (he was in charge of the 4-1 home win against Scunthorpe United and 1-1 draw at York City)

Assistant referee: Reece Davies

Assistant referee: Elliott Bell

Fourth official: David Pill

Odds

Gateshead: 9/4

Draw: 12/5

Chesterfield: 1/1

(Sky Bet)

