Gateshead v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, predicted line-ups, referee and odds
Chesterfield are aiming for their first win in 10 games when they visit strugglers Gateshead today (3pm KO).
The Spireites have dropped to fifth as a result of their poor form.
Gateshead are fifth from bottom, above the relegation zone on goal difference, and were deducted one point this week for fielding an ineligible player.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you everything you need to know.
Gateshead v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Banks, Akinola, Colclough; McCallum.
Subs: Maguire, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Quigley, Rowe.
Chesterfield will be without top scorer Dobra again, according to manager Paul Cook.
It remains to be seen whether they will be able to call upon any of Palmer, Asante and Rowe.
Now stands at no wins from the last nine games and just three points from the last 27.
Their place in the top seven is under-threat, which would have seemed unthinkable before this terrible run started.
Today’s opponents have been deducted one point by the National League for fielding an ineligible player.
The player had featured in a game despite being suspended, the National League said.
In a statement Gateshead said that ‘substantial’ mitigation had been put forward in their defence, but they have accepted the decision.
Gateshead are bottom of the table for their home record this season but that is also down to the fact that they have played fewer games than everyone else.
They have won three, drew six and lost five of their 14 games.
Howevever, some teams have played as many as 18 on home soil.
Referee: Scott Jackson (he was in charge of the 4-1 home win against Scunthorpe United and 1-1 draw at York City)
Assistant referee: Reece Davies
Assistant referee: Elliott Bell
Fourth official: David Pill