Game on - Matlock Town v Ashton United to go ahead

Matlock Town’s home Buildbase FA Trophy clash with Ashton United today definitely goes ahead.

That’s the great news from the Proctor Cars Stadium as officials even cancelled the 10am pitch inspection planned for this morning.

Club officials were confident that the game could go ahead and favourable weather has undoubtedly helped.

“The pitch is being marked out ready for what we hope will be a great game this afternoon after all of the trials and tribulations in the town this week with the terrible flooding. Our hearts go out to all of those people affected,” said a Matlock spokesman.