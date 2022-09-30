GALLERY: See how many of these men, who played for Chesterfield FC in the early to mid noughties, you can remember - including the last player EVER to score at Saltergate
Our latest Spireites retro gallery takes us back to the early noughties – a time of massive technologic advances and the introduction of reality tv.
On the pitch, a nine-point deduction for financial irregularities failed to prevent Chesterfield's automatic promotion in third place of Division Three during the 2000/01 season.
The following year the club was taken out of administration into new ownership. Here are just some of the players who wore the shirt during the early to mid noughties.
