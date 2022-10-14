We’ve dug deep into our archives to pick out these old team pictures, going all the way back to the 1960’s.
Take a look and see how many players you can remember and see if you can pick out your favourite players and club legends from down the decades.
1. Chesterfield FC - 1961
bl-r: D Livingstone (manager), T Holmes, J Fowler, T Whitham, R Powell, D Blakey, R Poole, B Broadhurst, E Jackson (trainer), O thompson (Trainer); centre l-r: K Havenhand, B Frear, K Ord, G Clarke, D Kerry, W Marshall, C Rackstraw and J Lovie; Fl-r: J Lunn, J Gissing and G Sears.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Chesterfield FC - 1962
bl-r: Roger Burrow, Graham Watts, David Blakey, John Osborne, Ron Powell, Roy Poole, Jimmy Lovie, Gerald Sears; fl-r: John Meredith, Gerald Clarke, Bryan Frear, George Duncan, David Kerry, Charlie Rackstraw, Terry Witham and John Beresford
Photo: P Turton
3. Chesterfield FC - 1963
bl-r: Howie, Holmes, Hinton, Osborne, Hughes, Sears, fl-r: Duncan, Rackstraw, Frost, Frear and Merdith
Photo: JPI
4. Chesterfield FC -1965
bl-r: Gary Salisbury, John Henderson, Ron Powell, Albert Phelan, Tony Hallam, Dave Blakey and Roy Entwhistle; middle l-r: Albert Holmes, Mike Hughes, Alan Bannister, John McCann, Gery Sears and Ivan Hollett, fl-r: Roy Hickton, Peter Godfrey, Brian Whitehead, Gerry Clarke, Alan Morton and Tony Moore.
Photo: P Turton Copyright