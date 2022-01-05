Action from Heanor Town v Selston at the Town Ground on Monday.

GALLERY: Heanor Town take on Selston in the United Counties League

Heanor Town hosted Selston at the Town Ground on Monday, the teams playing out a 0-0 draw in the United Counties League Premier North.

By Mark Duffy
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 5:01 pm

Here’s our gallery of images from the game, courtesy of Lesley Parker.

1. Heanor Town v Selston

Action from Heanor Town v Selston at the Town Ground on Monday.

Photo: Lesley Parker

Photo Sales

2. Heanor Town v Selston

Action from Heanor Town v Selston at the Town Ground on Monday.

Photo: Lesley Parker

Photo Sales

3. Heanor Town v Selston

Action from Heanor Town v Selston at the Town Ground on Monday.

Photo: Lesley Parker

Photo Sales

4. Heanor Town v Selston

Action from Heanor Town v Selston at the Town Ground on Monday.

Photo: Lesley Parker

Photo Sales
SelstonUnited Counties League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3