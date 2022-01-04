Ilkeston Town's Charlie Wakefield celebrates scoring to make it 2-1. Photo by Dan Westwell.

GALLERY: Check out our photos from Ilkeston Town v Belper Town at a packed NMG

More than 2,000 people packed the New Manor Ground on New Year’s Day to see league leaders Ilkeston Town overcome local rivals and fellow promotion-hopefuls Belper Town 3-1.

By Mark Duffy
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:50 am

Check out our gallery of images, courtesy of Dan Westwell and Mike Smith.

1. Ilkeston Town v Belper Town

Ilkeston Town's Joe Maguire & Belper Town's Jonathon Margetts challenge.

Photo: Dan Westwell

Photo Sales

2. Ilkeston Town v Belper Town

Derry Robson gets a shot in for Belper.

Photo: Mike Smith

Photo Sales

3. Ilkeston Town v Belper Town

Jonathon Margetts takes on Aman Verma.

Photo: Mike Smith

Photo Sales

4. Ilkeston Town v Belper Town

Ilkeston Town's Aman Verma brings down Belper Town's Jonathon Margetts in the area to concede a penalty.

Photo: Dan Westwell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7