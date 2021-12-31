Matlock Town will not be able to build on their win over Buxton after their planned New Year's Day trip to Gainsborough was postponed due to COVID.

Trinity have informed the NPL that they are unable to raise a side, submitting their case on Thursday morning when more cases of the variant emerged, the Holy Blues having already been hit through Covid and injury, with several members of their team and management missing the 1-1 draw at Grantham Town.

Matlock boss Paul Phillips was obviously disappointed with the news but extended his good wishes to Trinity.

"It's very disappointing and from our point of view," he said. “It's the worst thing that could have happened as we'll get behind the other clubs with our games and the other sides up there have the chance to take advantage.

"But peoples' health is all important and we wish those affected at Gainsborough a speedy recovery. It's one of those things and we'll have to ensure we're fully prepared for the Ashton game next weekend."

Matlock could slip back down to third in the table, as Buxton in second spot, a point behind Matlock and with a better goal difference are at home to Stafford Rangers while third placed Bamber Bridge, two points adrift of the Gladiators having played a game more have a difficult trip to fifth in the table Warrington Town.