Frank Lampard's future and the sale of youth players - all the latest thoughts from our Derby County fans writer Andy Buckley-Taylor

We are now well into the summer break and its now time to see all the pieces to put into place for next season.

The news and social media platforms are still being dominated with the Frank Lampard speculation that he may move to Chelsea.

Some newspaper reports claiming that he had already had talks with the club and that he is nailed on to become their next boss.



It’s the local papers that have refrained from trying to manufacture stories and only report the facts and they are that at the time of composing this column, there has been no approach whatsoever for our manager. Indeed Chelsea still have a boss in situ!



Obviously there has been much speculation with regards to incomings and outgoings! To be quite frank, some of the claims have you wondering if the authors of them are residing in cloud cuckoo land!



There’s claims that we are looking to spend £21m on securing Harry Wilson on a full transfer. Others linking us with the likes of Bradley Dack.

Now unless Mel Morris wants to drive the club into a FFP meltdown, these so called exclusives from our annual in-the-know twitter accounts would be more at home in a book alongside those similarly scribed by the likes of Hans Christian Andersen or the Brothers Grimm.



There will be a list of targets for transfers and loans and the best way to keep up to date with reliable sources is to stick to local papers.

The likes of the national red tops or indeed certain sports news stations frequently get it wrong.



There has been a surprising outgoing in the last week and that was the sale of U18 player Liam Delap to Manchester City for a fee thought to be around £1.2m.

Liam is the son of former Ram Rory. It’s no surprise that clubs are looking at some of our youngsters being that they are the champions of PL2.



Its also been reported that Luke Thomas is to join Barnsley for a fee in excess of £1m. Thomas spent last season on loan at Coventry.



Hopefully we will hold on to our other future stars and watch them progress into the first team. Several have already made a few appearances on the bench and I would expect others like Louie Sibley to follow.