Frank Lampard ‘looks likely’ to leave Derby County and be named new Chelsea manager

“It looks like it’s going to happen.”

That’s the message from Harry Redknapp who expects Frank Lampard to leave Derby County and be named the new Chelsea manager, taking over from Maurizio Sarri who joined Juventus.

Frank Lampard and Harry Redknapp

“If Chelsea come calling, it’s a difficult one for him to turn down,” Redknapp told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“In my personal opinion, he’ll be the manager of Chelsea.

“It looks to me like it’s going to happen.”

Lampard, in his first season as a manager, guided the Rams to the Championship play-off final at Wembley, where they lost to Aston Villa for a place in the Premier League.

Prior to his forage into management, the former England midfielder spent 13 years at Stamford Bridge as a player - becoming a fans’ favourite and the club’s all-time record goalscorer.

“He’s a true legend at Chelsea, one of the greatest players in the club’s history,” said Redknapp.

“It may not come along again, you never know in football, the opportunity is there for him to go back now.

“He has a house around the corner from the training ground, his wife works in London.”

Lampard, now 40, won three Premier League title and a Champions League there but Redknapp says there wouldn’t be pressure on him to achieve those heights next season, with Chelsea under a transfer ban this summer.

“It’s a no-lose situation unless he finishes outside the top six.

“Anything in the top six would be okay, but the Champions League would be a good season.

“No one is expecting him to finish first or second, third maybe. If he makes the Champions League next year, he’s going to be a success,” added Redknapp.