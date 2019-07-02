Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper training with Chesterfield

A former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeping prospect has been training with Chesterfield.

Dan Wallis, released by the Owls this summer, spent four years at Hillsborough and signed his first professional deal in June 2017.

Dan Wallis, left, taking part in pre-season training with Chesterfield yesterday

He featured for both the Wednesday Under 18s and Under 23s, winning the Professional Development League Two North and National title in the 2016/17 season.

Last season he went out on loan to Evo-Stik East Division side Frickley Athletic.

Wallis is likely to be another player under consideration for the newly formed Development Squad at the Proact.

Boss John Sheridan's son Jay and Ryan Scholes-Beard, nephew of Manchester United and England legend Paul Scholes, have also been involved in training this week, with a view to potentially joining the Development Squad.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield's near neighbours Sheffield FC have confirmed the signing of ex Spireites academy goalkeeper Dylan Parkin.

Parkin joined Boston United last summer following his Proact release.