Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper made good first impression on trial at Chesterfield this summer

Trialist goalkeeper Dan Wallis made a good first impression at the Proact this summer.

The former Sheffield Wednesday youngster, released by the Owls at the end of last season, has featured during pre-season friendlies for Chesterfield.

Wallis got minutes against Staveley, Hallam, Matlock and, this week, Sheffield FC.

He’s been looked at as a potential development squad keeper, who could provide back up for the first team stoppers Shwan Jalal and Luke Coddington.

Goalkeeping coach Mark Crossley would ideally like to have three goalkeepers on the books, but admits it’s not an ideal world.

“We’ve got a young lad in at the moment called Dan Wallis, he’s impressed me in the first couple of days,” said Crossley.

“He’s 20 years old.

“Whether we can afford to bring another one in is another matter.

“But I’d like to have another one in who I can work with and improve.

“I think you need three keepers anyway because if you get one injured, you’re not worrying.”

Wallis spent four years at Hillsborough and signed his first professional deal in June 2017.

He featured for both the Wednesday Under 18s and Under 23s, winning the Professional Development League Two North and National title in the 2016/17 season.

Last season he went out on loan to Evo-Stik East Division side Frickley Athletic.