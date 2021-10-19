At 39 years and 159 days, the forward became Chesterfield’s oldest ever goalscorer when he bagged his first strike of the season in his first appearance of the campaign against Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

He is also the fifth-oldest player to star for the Blues.

His goal against Halifax on the final day of last season secured Town a play-off spot and he was rewarded with a one-year deal in the summer.

The former Nottingham Forest and Derby Counter striker plans on retiring next year when he turns 40.

He made his first start of the season at Curzon in the FA Cup and he scored the second goal in Chesterfield’s 4-0 win.

“I love learning from him, it works both ways,” Rowe told the DT.

“It is a really respectful relationship.

“He never once complains, he gets on with it, he encourages others.

“Today he got his rewards and he deserved to start that game.

“He wasn’t so happy coming off because he wants as many minutes as he can but I have to protect him because of his age and because he hasn’t played so much.

“I did not want to lose him after such a good 55 minutes.”

Rowe added: “He was really impressive, it was a trademark goal running off the shoulder and a really good finish on his left foot under the goalie so it was a really good performance from him.