Former Newcastle United kid and Chesterfield ‘new boy’ has a lot to learn and John Sheridan says he’s got the desire to do so

There’s a lot Josef Yarney still has to learn in football, but he’s got the desire to do so.

That’s why John Sheridan has made him a permanent addition at Chesterfield, after last season’s loan spell.

Yarney, 21, was released by Newcastle United this summer, enabling Sheridan to sign the defender.

While the manager sees lots of room for improvement, he also sees a player hungry to better himself.

And he backs himself, assistant Glynn Snodin and the more experienced Spireites to help the former Everton prospect develop.

“Another one at a good age, a lot to learn, hasn’t played a lot of football but there’s something about him,” said the Town boss.

“I like the way he trains, his attitude.

“He wants to win all the time. He trains properly.

“He’s got a lot of desire to improve.

“There’s lot of things in his game he wants to be better at.”

“Myself, Glynn and the people around him will improve him.”

Yarney played 15 National League games for Town after arriving in February, at right wing-back or centre-half.

He also made 25 appearances for Morecambe in the first half of the 2018/19 season, alongside fellow Spireites new boy Liam Mandeville.