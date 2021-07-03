Former Mansfield Town and Lincoln City forward Matt Rhead joins Alfreton Town

Matt Rhead is eager to get going at Alfreton Town. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old, who scored just twice in 32 appearances for the Hertfordshire side last term, became the Reds’ fifth summer signing as Billy Heath gets his squad ready for the forthcoming National League North season.

Rhead, formerly of Mansfield and Lincoln, expressed his delight after he made the switch to the Derbyshire side and believes it’s a good chance for him to further his footballing career.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to join the club and it’s a great opportunity. I spoke to the gaffer (Billy Heath) and he sold it to me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It seems like a very close-knit club and it’s perfect for me location-wise. I’ll be making that next step into part-time football and it will be a really good test.

“I’ve trained with the lads a couple of times now and I think we will do well.”

Rhead signed for The Wood in February 2020 and scored his first goal for the club in a play-off eliminator victory over Halifax, but he found his game time sparse last season as they finished in mid-table.

Despite admitting that he had interest from Alfreton last summer, the forward says that now was the perfect time to move to the Reds as they head into their seventh successive season at the level.

“The manager was ringing me 12 months ago to bring me to Alfreton but I wanted to stay full-time for another season,” the ex-Kidsgrove man added.

“However, he phoned again and it shows that the manager wants me there and can see potential that I could do well for the club. That was the key for me.”

Having won promotion from the National League twice before, Rhead admits that he has his sights on the biggest prize and says the squad is more than capable of challenging.

He continued: “I want to win the league every year. I don’t set out to finish mid-table or to survive relegation. I think every footballer should plan to finish as high as possible.