Former Ipswich Town and Wrexham pair to remain on trial Chesterfield

Chesterfield will continue to take a look at trialists Kai Calderbank-Park and Harley Curtis.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Jul 2023, 17:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 17:53 BST

Curtis, 20, a striker most recently at Ipswich Town, scored against Matlock Town in midweek and started the 5-1 win against Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Calderbank-Park, 22, who was at Wrexham last season, came on at half-time at the Impact Arena.

Coach Danny Webb said: “It is always difficult for goalies in these games because they don’t get tested too much. I am sure Kai will be around for another little bit just to have another look at him.

Chesterfield beat Alfreton Town 5-1 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Alfreton Town 5-1 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield beat Alfreton Town 5-1 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
“Harley is doing ever so well. He is lively. I think he is an out-and-out centre forward but due to the fact we have got (Will) Grigg and (Joe) Quigley and playing one up front he (Curtis) is playing out of position but he has shown some really good glimpses.

“Those two will definitely be in the squad for Tuesday.”

Despite the big win on Saturday, manager Paul Cook was not overly happy with everything he saw.

Webb added: “The manager has said there are a few things we can improve on like standards and habits. There were certain times today where they slipped a bit.

“The manager made the point that nearly all the boxes were ticked against Matlock but there were probably a lot of boxes that were unticked today. We could have been a bit neater, we wasted a few chances, made a few sloppy passes and we are very disappointed with the goal we have conceded. In a way it is good to get them out of the way and you get a little bit of a kick up the backside. We need to iron out the mistakes, improve on the positives and we will be fine.

“There are a lot of positives but we have got some really tough challenges coming up now.”

Chesterfield return to action at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Related topics:Chesterfield ChesterfieldIpswich TownWrexhamPaul CookMatlock Town