Former England and Manchester United star heading for Chesterfield

A former England and Manchester United football star is heading for Chesterfield.

Chesterfield FC’s Proact Stadium is preparing to host An Evening with Manchester United’s Lee Sharpe.

Lee Sharpe in action for Manchester United in 1996.

The 48-year-old – billed as “one of the funniest speakers on the circuit” – played more than 200 times for Manchester United during his career, winning the Premier League three times and the FA Cup twice.

He also won the League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup, as well as being named PFA young player of the year in 1990-91, during his time with United.

Sharpe, who won eight England caps during his career, represented a number of other clubs after leaving United, including Leeds United, Bradford City, Portsmouth and Italian giants Sampdoria.

A spokesman for event organiser Superstar Speakers Events said: “We bring to you, for the first time ever, Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe for an ‘Evening with’ event in Chesterfield in 2020.

Lee Sharpe in Premier League action for Manchester United against West Ham United in 1996.

“Manchester United fans need no introduction to Lee Sharpe.

“This exclusive show will see a live and unscripted interview, reminiscing about those glorious football memories and get an real life insight to the behind the scenes at the clubs he has played for.

“Who knows what will happen when the Manchester United legend hits the stage to give you ‘off the camera’ life and career stories.”

The event is on Thursday, February 27, from 7pm – with early access for premium ticket holders. Tickets, priced from £25, are available from bit.ly/2saT2R2