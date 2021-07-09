The 25-year-old left the Spireites by mutual consent earlier this week despite having another year left on his contract.

Whelan joined Town from Weymouth in December for a small fee and scored five goals in 27 appearances last season.

He was favourite with the Blues fanbase but he did not feature much in the latter part of the campaign and found himself behind Jack Clarke and Liam Mandeville for a place in the starting line-up.

The decision to let Whelan go was one that suited both parties, we understand, and manager James Rowe told the Derbyshire Times that he could not guarantee him first-team football next season.

According to a report by Football League World today, Whelan is set to sign for the League Two Latics on a free transfer.