The 25-year-old left the Spireites by mutual consent in July.

Whelan, who scored five goals in 27 appearances last season after joining from Weymouth in December, was a fan favourite with Town fans but he dropped out of the starting line-up in the latter stages of the campaign.

On signing for Eastleigh, Whelan said: “It feels good, it feels like there’s a good environment here, I just want the season to get going so we can kick on.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Whelan.

Spitfires boss, Ben Strevens, added: “I’m glad we’ve managed to bring Tom in, it was a deal that took a little while to complete but now he’s arrived it’s already clear to see the quality he will bring to us.”