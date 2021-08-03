Former Chesterfield midfielder Tom Whelan joins National League Eastleigh
Former Chesterfield midfielder Tom Whelan has joined Eastleigh on a permament deal.
The 25-year-old left the Spireites by mutual consent in July.
Whelan, who scored five goals in 27 appearances last season after joining from Weymouth in December, was a fan favourite with Town fans but he dropped out of the starting line-up in the latter stages of the campaign.
On signing for Eastleigh, Whelan said: “It feels good, it feels like there’s a good environment here, I just want the season to get going so we can kick on.”
Spitfires boss, Ben Strevens, added: “I’m glad we’ve managed to bring Tom in, it was a deal that took a little while to complete but now he’s arrived it’s already clear to see the quality he will bring to us.”
“He had a very good season last year, and I’m sure he can kick on even more with us now.”