Former Chesterfield midfielder on trial with Worksop Town

Former Chesterfield midfielder Jack Brownell is currently on trial with Northern Premier League side Worksop Town.

The Spireites academy product played in last night's game at Sandy Lane against Sheffield Wednesday Under 23s.

He started the game alongside Max Pemberton, son of former Chesterfield academy chief John.

Worksop striker Leon Mettam, who played with the 19-year-old at Spalding last season, was impressed with Brownell's performance last night.

"He's a good lad, brings good energy.

"He did very well last night I thought, broke a lot of stuff up, gave it easy."

Brownell played with Sheffield Wednesday at Under 14 level before joining Chesterfield's Under 16s.

He made his first team debut as a 17-year-old in League One, coming off the bench away at Charlton.

That would prove his only competitive appearance for the Spireites, before his summer 2018 release.

Last summer he signed for Matlock Town before moving to Spalding United.