Paul Cook.

The decision was announced after the Tractor Boys were held to a goalless draw by Barrow in the FA Cup.

Cook, who was appointed boss at Portman Road in March on a contract until 2023, was tasked with winning promotion but they are currently 11th in League One.

Ipswich CEO, Mark Ashton, said: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.

"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.

"At this moment, there is no one lined-up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club.”