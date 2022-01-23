It will be the 57-year-old’s sixth stint in charge of the Latics.

Oldham lost 3-0 at Harrogate Town on Saturday, leaving them bottom of League Two and seven points from safety.

"Oldham Athletic can confirm that John Sheridan has agreed to return as head coach with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement on Saturday night.

“More details will follow next week but the club would like to thank Selim Benachour for his time in interim charge.”

Sheridan was sacked by the Spireites two years ago following his second spell in charge of the club, with Town third bottom of the National League.

Since then the former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has managed Irish side Waterford, Wigan Athletic and Swindon.