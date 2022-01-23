Former Chesterfield manager John Sheridan makes shock return to Oldham Athletic
Former Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has agreed to take over as Oldham Athletic’s head coach.
It will be the 57-year-old’s sixth stint in charge of the Latics.
Oldham lost 3-0 at Harrogate Town on Saturday, leaving them bottom of League Two and seven points from safety.
"Oldham Athletic can confirm that John Sheridan has agreed to return as head coach with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement on Saturday night.
“More details will follow next week but the club would like to thank Selim Benachour for his time in interim charge.”
Sheridan was sacked by the Spireites two years ago following his second spell in charge of the club, with Town third bottom of the National League.
Since then the former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has managed Irish side Waterford, Wigan Athletic and Swindon.
He left his last job at the Robins in April after losing nine of 11 games, leaving them doomed in the League One relegation zone.