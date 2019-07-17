Former Chesterfield loanee watches on nervously as his club Dundalk reaches Champions League second qualifying round.

A former Chesterfield loanee was a nervous onlooker as his current club reached the second qualifying round of the Champions League via a penalty shootout.

League of Ireland Premier Division Dundalk overcame Latvian outfit Riga FC 5-4 in a shootout, with ex Town man Jordan Flores watching on from home.

The 23-year-old, who made 15 appearances as a Spireite on loan from Wigan in the 2017/18 season, is currently out injured with a hip flexor issue.

Dundalk drew 0-0 with Riga in the first leg at Oriel Park last week, before a second 0-0 draw tonight.

It went all the way to penalties, with Flores an anxious onlooker.

"Nerves could not take that," he tweeted as Dundalk clinched a place in the next round.

Flores signed for the Lilywhites in February of this year, after departing Wigan.

He's made 15 appearances and scored one goal for the side who currently sit top of their division.

His time as a Spireite was dramatically halted by a car crash on the A619 Baslow Road, at Wadshelf, Chesterfield on 23rd October 2017.

Both the footballer and the driver of the other car, who had to be airlifted to hospital, needed treatment after the collision.

Flores was transferred from Chesterfield Royal Hospital to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

The midfielder admitted driving without due care and attention and was ordered to pay £902 by magistrates.

He eventually recovered from his injuries and returned to the pitch with AFC Fylde, on loan, in March 2018.