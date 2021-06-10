Marcus Dinanga, who was on loan at Chesterfield last season, has joined Altrincham on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old signed on loan for the Spireites in January from League Two Stevenage and made 12 appearances, including six starts, scoring once.

His only goal for the Blues came in the 4-1 win against Woking in May.

The forward has now joined Altrincham for an undisclosed fee.

He made nine appearances and scored two goals for Stevenage after joining them in August 2020 from AFC Telford United.

“I am happy to get it over the line, we have been going back and forward quite a bit,” Dinanga said.

“The gaffer has brought me in to score goals and that is what I am going to do.

“We had this discussion (about signing for Altrincham) last summer. It is a shame it did not happen but I feel like this is the right time.

"I have set myself a target and if I reach it then I can guarantee we are going to have a good season.

"My ambition of my own is to go back there (Football League) and I really want to take Altrincham with me.”

He added: "The team pass it very well, they play good football, so there is no doubt we are going to get chances and win games and make something happen this season.

"I have always admired how Altrincham play.”