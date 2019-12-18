Former Chesterfield loanee has contract cancelled by Premier League Norwich City

Former Chesterfield loanee Anthony Spyrou has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent by Premier League Norwich City.

The 19-year-old striker joined the Spireites on a season loan in the summer from The Canaries.

But the forward’s time at the Proact was hampered by injuries and he made just two starts for the club.

The youngster returned to Carrow Road in November after both clubs agreed it was the right decision.

When the striker was out injured he remained at Norwich which led to Chesterfield boss John Sheridan saying he was “getting impatient” and “irratated” at not knowing when he would be coming back to the Spireites.

After Spyrou’s time with the Spireites came to an end, Sheridan explained: “I think it was just a case of things have not really worked out with the injuries he has picked up.

"He has not really figured too much and I do not think he has caught up after his injuries getting his fitness back.”

A Norwich City statement read: “Norwich City FC can confirm that Anthony Spyrou’s contract at the club has been cancelled by mutual consent.

“He joined City’s academy in 2014 and represented both the under-18s and under-23s teams before signing for Wrexham on loan at the end of the 2018/19 season.

“Spyrou was most recently on loan with National League side Chesterfield, where his time came to an end in November following spells with injury.

“Everybody at Norwich City wishes Anthony well in his future career.”