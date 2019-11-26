Former Chesterfield FC assistant Steve Eyre leaves Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town

Former Chesterfield assistant manager Steve Eyre has left his role as first-team coach at Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town.

Eyre was Gary Caldwell's assistant at Chesterfield for a short spell between February 2017 and August 2017.

The 47-year-old joined Fleetwood in June 2018 and was part of Barton's backroom staff during his first season in management.

Barton told the Blackpool Gazette: “He left us a while back, Eyresy. It’s just a change of direction.

“We had a lot of coaches when I came into the job. We inherited the coaching staff from the guys who were here: Dave Lucas, Barry Nicholson, Stephen Crainey, to name but a few.

“You obviously want to bring your own men in when you get up and running.

“We sat down and had a sensible conversation about it. We just wanted to streamline it and go in a different direction.

“We’ve got that nice balance in there now. It was probably just one too many bodies. You want to streamline to make yourself more efficient.

“We won’t really know if it’s had an effect until a period of time has passed but I feel we’re pretty much set now.”

The full FA Trophy draw as Chesterfield draw rivals at home

Chesterfield FC assistant boss admits Spireites are lacking fighting qualities and says they are "too easy" to play against

"He has not come here to wallow and pick up money," Glynn Snodin defends "passionate" Chesterfield FC boss John Sheridan

He added: “We can’t thank Eyresy enough for the work he did here. “Hopefully, it won’t be long before he’s back in the game and back in the dugout helping somebody else. He was first-class for us.”

Fleetwood confirmed his departure with a statement saying: "The club would like to thank Steve for his efforts whilst at the club, and wish him all the best for the future."