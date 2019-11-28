Former Chesterfield FC and Sheffield United academy manager John Pemberton resigns as boss of Kidderminster Harriers

Former Chesterfield FC and Sheffield United academy manager John Pemberton has resigned from his position as boss of Kidderminster Harriers.

Pemberton, 55, was appointed academy manager at the Spireites in September 2018.

The ex-Sheffield United academy manager left the Proact to take over as boss of National League South side Kidderminster Harriers in May this year. It was a decision he described as “an opportunity which I couldn’t turn down.”

But Pemberton, who had a short spell as caretaker manager of Town when Martin Allen was sacked in December 2018, resigned from the Harriers on Wednesday after five wins in just 17 games this season, form which has left them 17th in the league.

A KIddersminster club statement read: “Discussions were held with John earlier this week in light of the team’s current league position and early exit from the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

“While managing the club has had its challenges this season, we feel strongly that with the players at our disposal and with what is a considerable budget for this division, we should be in a far better situation than we currently find ourselves.

At the end of these discussions, John offered his resignation which was accepted by the club. We would like to thank John for his effort while in post and wish him well for the future.”