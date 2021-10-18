The 24-year-old made his debut for the Terras in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

His move to Weymouth was announced shortly before kick-off and he played the full 90 minutes.

The Liverpool-born right-back was released by the Spireites in the summer after two years at the club.

Josef Yarney.

"Josef came in right before the deadline to get him to be able to play today,” Weymouth manager Brian Stock said.

"We knew that he was fit and ready to go, which is one of the reasons why we brought him in on a short-term contract.