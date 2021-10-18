Former Chesterfield defender Josef Yarney impresses on debut after signing for National League club
Former Chesterfield defender Josef Yarney has signed for National League side Weymouth on a short-term deal.
The 24-year-old made his debut for the Terras in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.
His move to Weymouth was announced shortly before kick-off and he played the full 90 minutes.
The Liverpool-born right-back was released by the Spireites in the summer after two years at the club.
"Josef came in right before the deadline to get him to be able to play today,” Weymouth manager Brian Stock said.
"We knew that he was fit and ready to go, which is one of the reasons why we brought him in on a short-term contract.
"You would probably think that he had been playing there for a few weeks, he has come in at the last-minute, not really met the lads and put in a really assured display and I thought he was excellent today.”