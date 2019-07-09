Former Chesterfield caretaker boss gets a new role with League Two club

Former Chesterfield coach and caretaker manager Tommy Wright has a new job in League Two.

Swindon Town announced earlier today that Tommy Wright has joined their first team coaching staff, following the departure of Peter Shirtliff for personal reasons.

A club statement said: "Tommy brings a wealth of experience with him to the County Ground having worked behind the scenes with several clubs and managers after finishing his playing career at Doncaster Rovers in 2000.

"Most recently, Wright was involved with Carlisle United under John Sheridan, who Richie Wellens worked under at Oldham Athletic."

The 53-year-old Scots has joined up with the Swindon squad out in La Manga in Spain.

Wright was Sheridan's assistant manager at both Oldham and Chesterfield, before taking over as Spireites caretaker when Sheridan was sacked in 2012.

Jack Lester brought him back to the Proact as a first team coach in October 2017, but they were unable to stave off relegation from League Two.

Wright then linked up with Sheridan once again at Carlisle last season.