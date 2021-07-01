Former Chesterfield captain Will Evans signs for National League rivals Boreham Wood
Former Chesterfield captain Will Evans has signed for National League rivals Boreham Wood.
According to his new club, ‘Evans turned down a new contract at the Technique Stadium, opting to join the Wood on a two-year contract.’
The defender, 29, had three years at the Blues.
Boreham Wood manager, Luke Garrard, said: “Will is someone I tried to sign before he joined Chesterfield three seasons ago.
"In my opinion, he has been one of the standout centre halves in the National League for many years now.
"He brings an aggression in his defending, as well as leadership qualities, which will aid our back line.
He added: “Will is a strong defender with all the attributes required in order to fit into our system and shape.
“He has great experience at this level, including two play-off campaigns with Aldershot Town and Chesterfield, and comes with a winning mentality which was a huge aspect for us to try to bring Will to Meadow Park.”