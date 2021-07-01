According to his new club, ‘Evans turned down a new contract at the Technique Stadium, opting to join the Wood on a two-year contract.’

The defender, 29, had three years at the Blues.

Boreham Wood manager, Luke Garrard, said: “Will is someone I tried to sign before he joined Chesterfield three seasons ago.

"In my opinion, he has been one of the standout centre halves in the National League for many years now.

"He brings an aggression in his defending, as well as leadership qualities, which will aid our back line.

He added: “Will is a strong defender with all the attributes required in order to fit into our system and shape.